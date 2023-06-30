Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Stocks Hit Low of $26.68 Before Closing at $27.12

In the latest session, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) closed at $27.12 up 1.38% from its previous closing price of $26.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551248 shares were traded. EPAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $23 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Limberger Markus sold 3,000 shares for $16.19 per share. The transaction valued at 48,557 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Limberger Markus bought 3,000 shares of EPAC for $52,535 on Sep 21. The EVP, Operations now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPAC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.59B. As of this moment, Enerpac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPAC has reached a high of $28.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPAC has traded an average of 263.36K shares per day and 396.9k over the past ten days. A total of 57.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EPAC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 788.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 773.49k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPAC is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.18. The current Payout Ratio is 11.50% for EPAC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $581M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $581M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $571.22M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $602.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.5M and the low estimate is $602.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.