EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $10.58

As of close of business last night, EnLink Midstream LLC’s stock clocked out at $10.58, up 3.12% from its previous closing price of $10.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1772570 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENLC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lamb Benjamin D sold 210,000 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,389,800 led to the insider holds 497,107 shares of the business.

Lamb Benjamin D sold 180,000 shares of ENLC for $2,115,000 on Feb 17. The EVP and CFO now owns 707,107 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Vann Kyle D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,500 shares for $12.16 each. As a result, the insider received 164,160 and left with 171,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENLC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.78B and an Enterprise Value of 9.56B. As of this moment, EnLink’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENLC has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENLC traded 2.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 468.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENLC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.68M with a Short Ratio of 13.68M, compared to 11.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, ENLC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.30. The current Payout Ratio is 57.10% for ENLC, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, EnLink Midstream LLC’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated decrease of -37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENLC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.54B, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.62B and the low estimate is $7.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.