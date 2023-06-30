Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.93

As of close of business last night, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.93, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $5.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15698383 shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.6650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EOSE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Stidolph Russell Monoki bought 79,850 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 99,166 led to the insider holds 160,310 shares of the business.

Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares of EOSE for $74,744 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 403,727 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bornstein Jeffrey S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,936 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOSE now has a Market Capitalization of 577.39M and an Enterprise Value of 776.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8642.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EOSE traded 6.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.17M with a Short Ratio of 21.17M, compared to 13.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.9M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89M, an estimated decrease of -53.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.21M, a decrease of -38.30% over than the figure of -$53.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.92M, up 131.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.25M and the low estimate is $164.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 510.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.