Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) was $39.47 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $39.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807884 shares were traded. WTRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Arnold Colleen sold 1,244 shares for $41.84 per share. The transaction valued at 52,049 led to the insider holds 7,796 shares of the business.

Franklin Chris bought 37,245 shares of WTRG for $1,515,872 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,245 shares after completing the transaction at $40.70 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Ruff Ellen T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,560 shares for $47.96 each. As a result, the insider received 410,503 and left with 26,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTRG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.46B and an Enterprise Value of 17.20B. As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTRG has reached a high of $52.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.22.

Shares Statistics:

WTRG traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 264.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WTRG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 3.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.13, WTRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 65.00% for WTRG, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $472.2M to a low estimate of $466.71M. As of the current estimate, Essential Utilities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $448.76M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.77M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.