Examining Gogoro Inc. (GGR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) closed at $3.19 down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025108 shares were traded. GGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1100.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gogoro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGR now has a Market Capitalization of 803.40M and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -79.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2143, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6913.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GGR has traded an average of 215.20K shares per day and 255.09k over the past ten days. A total of 232.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.10M. Insiders hold about 32.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.