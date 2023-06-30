Examining Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) closed at $0.31 down -7.22% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0245 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559948 shares were traded. KXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3320 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3011.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kaixin Auto Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KXIN now has a Market Capitalization of 75.71M and an Enterprise Value of 78.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KXIN has reached a high of $1.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3191, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4552.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KXIN has traded an average of 505.67K shares per day and 220.84k over the past ten days. A total of 229.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.67M. Insiders hold about 38.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KXIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 583.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 96.43k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

