FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Rise by 0.70% to Close at $38.61

As of close of business last night, FirstEnergy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $38.61, up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $38.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2804655 shares were traded. FE stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $46 from $34 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FE now has a Market Capitalization of 21.96B and an Enterprise Value of 44.51B. As of this moment, FirstEnergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FE has reached a high of $43.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FE traded 4.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 572.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.40M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 12.35M, compared to 11.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, FE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 217.50% for FE, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 03, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

