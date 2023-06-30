Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $101.56

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) closed the day trading at $101.56 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $102.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1417708 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FND, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Christopherson David Victor sold 5,804 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 580,400 led to the insider holds 42,356 shares of the business.

Robbins Brian K sold 19,504 shares of FND for $1,790,838 on Feb 28. The EVP – BUS. DVLPMT, STRATEGY now owns 23,674 shares after completing the transaction at $91.82 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Christopherson David Victor, who serves as the EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $92.00 each. As a result, the insider received 368,000 and left with 56,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FND now has a Market Capitalization of 10.89B and an Enterprise Value of 12.56B. As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $104.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FND traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FND traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 105.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.13M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.62% stake in the company. Shares short for FND as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 13.61M, compared to 11.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.80% and a Short% of Float of 17.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $5.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.