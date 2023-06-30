FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $184.99 in the prior trading day, FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) closed at $188.91, up 2.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513440 shares were traded. FCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FCN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $167.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Gunby Steven Henry sold 38,908 shares for $185.86 per share. The transaction valued at 7,231,630 led to the insider holds 414,006 shares of the business.

Lu Curtis P sold 349 shares of FCN for $66,781 on Mar 10. The General Counsel now owns 29,793 shares after completing the transaction at $191.35 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Gunby Steven Henry, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 15,370 shares for $180.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,770,676 and left with 457,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.29B and an Enterprise Value of 6.64B. As of this moment, FTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCN has reached a high of $205.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 233.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 241.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.42% stake in the company. Shares short for FCN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $6.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.16. EPS for the following year is $8.51, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.6 and $8.44.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $824.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $829.1M to a low estimate of $818.4M. As of the current estimate, FTI Consulting Inc.’s year-ago sales were $754.99M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $857.8M, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $859.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $855.89M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.