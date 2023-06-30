As of close of business last night, Futu Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $39.65, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $39.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751891 shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.95.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FUTU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUTU now has a Market Capitalization of 5.56B. As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $72.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FUTU traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.85M. Insiders hold about 16.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 7.85M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Faraday Future Intelligent Elec analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1,899.80, with high estimates of $680.25 and low estimates of $536.50.

EPS for the following year is $Future, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Future and $Future.