GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $77.19 in the prior trading day, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) closed at $78.68, up 1.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1907902 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GEHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 27, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Rott Roland sold 2,473 shares for $77.37 per share. The transaction valued at 191,336 led to the insider holds 22,335 shares of the business.

Makela Jan sold 70,629 shares of GEHC for $5,487,379 on Mar 14. The CEO, Imaging now owns 63,796 shares after completing the transaction at $77.69 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, CULP H LAWRENCE JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 748 shares for $69.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,806 and bolstered with 1,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEHC now has a Market Capitalization of 35.04B and an Enterprise Value of 42.96B. As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has reached a high of $87.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.21M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.98% stake in the company. Shares short for GEHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 5.55M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GEHC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.80, with high estimates of $573.67 and low estimates of $67.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Defensive and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Financial Services. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.