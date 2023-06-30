Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) closed at $76.01 down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $76.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4691344 shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $100 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. bought 2,930,870 shares for $3.75 per share. The transaction valued at 10,990,762 led to the insider holds 16,635,286 shares of the business.

Parsey Merdad sold 1,485 shares of GILD for $114,197 on Jun 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 29,402 shares after completing the transaction at $76.90 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Parsey Merdad, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,126 shares for $78.99 each. As a result, the insider received 483,893 and left with 70,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILD now has a Market Capitalization of 95.02B and an Enterprise Value of 114.39B. As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $89.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GILD has traded an average of 5.49M shares per day and 6.13M over the past ten days. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.32M with a Short Ratio of 16.32M, compared to 17.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GILD is 3.00, from 2.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $7.19, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.68B to a low estimate of $6.22B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.26B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.81B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.43B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.28B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.22B and the low estimate is $26.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.