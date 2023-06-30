GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) closed at $5.22 down -18.44% from its previous closing price of $6.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1530821 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GSI Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSIT now has a Market Capitalization of 161.19M and an Enterprise Value of 126.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSIT has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GSIT has traded an average of 5.08M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 24.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.00M. Insiders hold about 30.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GSIT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 172.64k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.