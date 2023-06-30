Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock Closes up 1.97% on Thursday Trading

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed the day trading at $4.15 up 1.97% from the previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2320019 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9800.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HMY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.58B and an Enterprise Value of 2.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6479.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HMY traded about 4.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HMY traded about 3.79M shares per day. A total of 617.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.93M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 8.24M, compared to 6.61M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

HMY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.