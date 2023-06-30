High and low EPS estimates for XPO Inc. (XPO)’s current quarter

The price of XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) closed at $59.25 in the last session, up 1.06% from day before closing price of $58.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2434153 shares were traded. XPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $65 from $57 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Landry Allison sold 1,600 shares for $53.20 per share. The transaction valued at 85,120 led to the insider holds 3,360 shares of the business.

FRYE J WES bought 1,500 shares of XPO for $53,610 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $35.74 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,061,029 shares for $55.17 each. As a result, the insider received 279,216,970 and left with 1,300,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.79B and an Enterprise Value of 9.74B. As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $59.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPO traded on average about 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 7.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.47% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, XPO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.23B, an estimated decrease of -39.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, a decrease of -37.70% over than the figure of -$39.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.