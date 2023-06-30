Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Stock Price Peaks at $6.86 During Trading

The closing price of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) was $6.82 for the day, down -5.28% from the previous closing price of $7.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075538 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIMX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $8.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.90.

Shares Statistics:

HIMX traded an average of 810.97K shares per day over the past three months and 948.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.67M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.84M, compared to 8.12M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HIMX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $244.2M to a low estimate of $244M. As of the current estimate, Himax Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.81M, an estimated decrease of -40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.6M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $238M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.