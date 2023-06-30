HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) closed at $0.49 in the last session, down -0.42% from day before closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604043 shares were traded. HUBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4820.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBC now has a Market Capitalization of 52.93M and an Enterprise Value of 61.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBC has reached a high of $23.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1812.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUBC traded on average about 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.66M. Insiders hold about 37.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.68% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.31M on May 14, 2023.