ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Decline -3.90% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.42

The price of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) closed at $5.42 in the last session, down -3.90% from day before closing price of $5.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391286 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ICL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.25B and an Enterprise Value of 9.55B. As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $11.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ICL traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 721.72M. Insiders hold about 44.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.02B, down -18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.47B and the low estimate is $7.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.