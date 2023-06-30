Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Records 0.72 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.6500 High

After finishing at $0.62 in the prior trading day, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) closed at $0.61, down -1.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0101 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718979 shares were traded. IKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5605.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000 led to the insider holds 5,335,433 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IKT now has a Market Capitalization of 21.64M and an Enterprise Value of -3.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 172.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKT has reached a high of $1.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6297, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6795.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 126.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 58.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 21.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IKT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 147.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 348.54k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.66.