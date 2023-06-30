Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) closed at $18.33 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $18.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179394 shares were traded. IAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when VEP Group, LLC sold 5,220,000 shares for $18.13 per share. The transaction valued at 94,638,600 led to the insider holds 77,660,001 shares of the business.

Utzschneider Lisa sold 35,310 shares of IAS for $623,928 on May 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 81,879 shares after completing the transaction at $17.67 per share. On May 23, another insider, SHARMA TOM, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 13,452 shares for $17.67 each. As a result, the insider received 237,697 and left with 31,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.81B and an Enterprise Value of 2.96B. As of this moment, Integral’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 165.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has reached a high of $19.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IAS traded on average about 916.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IAS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $112.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $111.2M. As of the current estimate, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $100.33M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.11M, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $460M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.35M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $540.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555M and the low estimate is $512.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.