Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) closed at $11.53 in the last session, up 0.09% from day before closing price of $11.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621175 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JANX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 19.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on April 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JANX now has a Market Capitalization of 483.59M and an Enterprise Value of 192.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JANX has reached a high of $23.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JANX traded on average about 123.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 102.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.08M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JANX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 2.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 21.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$2.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.01 and -$2.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JANX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.61M, down -56.20% from the average estimate.