JFrog Ltd. (FROG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) closed at $28.82 in the last session, up 2.93% from day before closing price of $28.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2185968 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FROG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 258.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Landman Yoav sold 30,000 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 840,030 led to the insider holds 7,228,840 shares of the business.

Simon Frederic sold 45,000 shares of FROG for $1,220,498 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 5,304,432 shares after completing the transaction at $27.12 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Landman Yoav, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $27.31 each. As a result, the insider received 819,372 and left with 7,258,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FROG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.79B and an Enterprise Value of 2.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $28.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FROG traded on average about 833.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 832.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $82.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.4M to a low estimate of $82.6M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $67.81M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.54M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $342.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.04M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $419.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.3M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.