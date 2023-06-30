JOANN Inc. (JOAN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, JOANN Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.91, up 15.63% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1235 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908944 shares were traded. JOAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7900.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hays Marybeth bought 22,300 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 25,199 led to the insider holds 44,664 shares of the business.

Sekella Scott bought 27,700 shares of JOAN for $44,043 on Apr 14. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,754 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Will Robert, who serves as the EVP, Chief Merchandising of the company, sold 1,279 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 2,635 and left with 113,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOAN now has a Market Capitalization of 33.72M and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOAN has reached a high of $11.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5158.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOAN traded 321.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 450.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.64M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOAN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 19.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, JOAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 27.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 48.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $438.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $447.1M to a low estimate of $427M. As of the current estimate, JOANN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $463.3M, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.