Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Records 1.35 million Shares Traded, Reaches $26.22 High

After finishing at $25.80 in the prior trading day, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) closed at $25.99, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1353563 shares were traded. KVUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KVUE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 20,000 shares for $26.26 per share. The transaction valued at 525,232 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVUE now has a Market Capitalization of 50.07B and an Enterprise Value of 56.18B. As of this moment, Kenvue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KVUE has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Shares short for KVUE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 2.83M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.46B and the low estimate is $16.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.