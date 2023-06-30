Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702065 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.38.

We take a closer look at KRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.52B and an Enterprise Value of 7.56B. As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.53.

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $54.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.46.

According to the various share statistics, KRC traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.53% stake in the company. Shares short for KRC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 6.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

The forward annual dividend rate for KRC is 2.16, which was 2.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 105.40% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.18.

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $279.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.72M to a low estimate of $270M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $268.58M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.19M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $286.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.