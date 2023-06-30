Li Auto Inc. (LI) Stock Closes down -2.22% on Thursday Trading

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) closed the day trading at $34.29 down -2.22% from the previous closing price of $35.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3511203 shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.98.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.66.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LI now has a Market Capitalization of 34.43B and an Enterprise Value of 27.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 93.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $40.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LI traded about 7.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LI traded about 7.43M shares per day. A total of 979.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.06M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 29.62M with a Short Ratio of 29.62M, compared to 31.06M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.86B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 181.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.25B, an increase of 137.40% less than the figure of $181.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.32B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.55B, up 112.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.98B and the low estimate is $15.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.