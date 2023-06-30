Lilium N.V. (LILM) Records -5.00% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) was $1.52 for the day, down -5.00% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18596226 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LILM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 536.17M and an Enterprise Value of 329.53M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2598.

Shares Statistics:

LILM traded an average of 4.31M shares per day over the past three months and 4.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.93M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 9.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Lilium N.V. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $8.78 and low estimates of $2.36.

