Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) was $25.49 for the day, up 1.96% from the previous closing price of $25.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3692816 shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when KELLY GARY C bought 7,838 shares for $25.52 per share. The transaction valued at 200,025 led to the insider holds 15,007 shares of the business.

Kennedy John Christopher sold 1,500 shares of LNC for $46,185 on Dec 15. The EVP, President LFD now owns 20,336 shares after completing the transaction at $30.79 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Connelly Deirdre P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $37.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,230 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 8.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $54.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.80.

Shares Statistics:

LNC traded an average of 3.32M shares per day over the past three months and 2.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.91M, compared to 7.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, LNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.3 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.98. EPS for the following year is $8.04, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.79 and $7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.59B to a low estimate of $4.16B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.36B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.18B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.66B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.38B and the low estimate is $17.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.