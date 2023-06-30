Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.15 During Trading Session

After finishing at $9.90 in the prior trading day, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) closed at $8.15, down -17.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3942827 shares were traded. LQDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LQDA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Moomaw Scott sold 651 shares for $8.08 per share. The transaction valued at 5,260 led to the insider holds 102,268 shares of the business.

Lippe Robert A sold 597 shares of LQDA for $4,824 on May 31. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 189,646 shares after completing the transaction at $8.08 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Moomaw Scott, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 2,171 shares for $7.56 each. As a result, the insider received 16,405 and left with 100,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LQDA now has a Market Capitalization of 577.28M and an Enterprise Value of 487.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $9.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 487.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 859.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8M to a low estimate of $3.6M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.92M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.94M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.1M and the low estimate is $21.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 142.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.