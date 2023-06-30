Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Stock Closes down -3.95% on Thursday Trading

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed the day trading at $1.46 down -3.95% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8076062 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LU now has a Market Capitalization of 6.88B. As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0861.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LU traded about 9.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LU traded about 9.29M shares per day. A total of 2.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20M with a Short Ratio of 20.00M, compared to 26.67M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

LU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 99.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.57%.

Earnings Estimates

