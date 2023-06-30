Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) closed at $13.74 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $13.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797185 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGNI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Day David sold 15,304 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 205,227 led to the insider holds 446,508 shares of the business.

Evans Katie Seitz sold 11,098 shares of MGNI for $149,046 on Jun 12. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 373,845 shares after completing the transaction at $13.43 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Day David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,213 shares for $13.47 each. As a result, the insider received 16,339 and left with 461,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 2.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGNI traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.94M with a Short Ratio of 8.94M, compared to 9.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.12M to a low estimate of $133.68M. As of the current estimate, Magnite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.26M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.19M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.15M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $565.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.62M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.63M and the low estimate is $587M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.