Match Group Inc. (MTCH) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $41.95 in the prior trading day, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed at $41.88, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2624471 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.46.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Sine Jared F. sold 500 shares for $35.34 per share. The transaction valued at 17,670 led to the insider holds 33,117 shares of the business.

Kim Bernard Jin bought 31,439 shares of MTCH for $1,082,671 on May 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 48,500 shares after completing the transaction at $34.44 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Sine Jared F., who serves as the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of the company, sold 7,110 shares for $41.27 each. As a result, the insider received 293,444 and left with 60,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 11.69B and an Enterprise Value of 14.95B. As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $77.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 279.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.57M with a Short Ratio of 15.57M, compared to 14.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $810.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $813.4M to a low estimate of $802.3M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $794.51M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $862.58M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $846.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.