Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Stock Closes up 0.08% on Thursday Trading

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) closed the day trading at $0.35 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0003 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853342 shares were traded. MTNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3450.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTNB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTNB now has a Market Capitalization of 76.61M and an Enterprise Value of 55.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTNB has reached a high of $0.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4735, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5579.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTNB traded about 521.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTNB traded about 429.04k shares per day. A total of 217.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.61M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTNB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $300k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06M, an estimated decrease of -71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $300k, a decrease of -63.90% over than the figure of -$71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19M, down -65.50% from the average estimate.