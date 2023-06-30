MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Records 0.53 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.8880 High

After finishing at $2.71 in the prior trading day, MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) closed at $2.64, down -2.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528545 shares were traded. MGOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGOL now has a Market Capitalization of 37.60M and an Enterprise Value of 32.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGOL has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5200, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7430.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.01M. Insiders hold about 57.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MGOL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 889.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 408.05k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 15.94%.