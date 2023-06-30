MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) Stock Price Peaks at $14.77 During Trading

The closing price of MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) was $14.66 for the day, up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $14.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642379 shares were traded. MLKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLKN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Lyon Megan bought 6,410 shares for $15.60 per share. The transaction valued at 99,996 led to the insider holds 17,875 shares of the business.

VOLKEMA MICHAEL A bought 60,200 shares of MLKN for $1,000,193 on May 03. The Director now owns 187,086 shares after completing the transaction at $16.61 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Owen Andrea, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 60,606 shares for $16.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,022,963 and bolstered with 100,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLKN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 2.77B. As of this moment, MillerKnoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $33.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.72.

Shares Statistics:

MLKN traded an average of 744.50K shares per day over the past three months and 970.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, MLKN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $957.6M to a low estimate of $931M. As of the current estimate, MillerKnoll Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated decrease of -14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $943.17M, a decrease of -13.70% over than the figure of -$14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $950.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $935M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.