Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $65.65 in the prior trading day, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) closed at $65.62, down -0.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1820234 shares were traded. TAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $68 from $54 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Molson Geoffrey E. sold 1,840 shares for $60.62 per share. The transaction valued at 111,541 led to the insider holds 25,904 shares of the business.

Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of TAP for $10,690 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 13,226 shares after completing the transaction at $53.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAP now has a Market Capitalization of 14.20B and an Enterprise Value of 20.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAP has reached a high of $68.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TAP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.42M, compared to 7.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TAP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.55, compared to 1.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $3.17B. As of the current estimate, Molson Coors Beverage Company’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.7B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.91B and the low estimate is $10.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.