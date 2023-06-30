monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed at $169.11 in the last session, down -2.09% from day before closing price of $172.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938605 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.82.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNDY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.12B and an Enterprise Value of 7.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -96.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $187.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNDY traded on average about 889.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 699.14k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 22.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.47% and a Short% of Float of 14.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.71M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $123.72M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.36M, an increase of 31.00% less than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.38M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $519.03M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $901.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $935.1M and the low estimate is $859.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.