MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Shares Rise by 0.47% to Close at $51.08

As of close of business last night, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s stock clocked out at $51.08, up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $50.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974362 shares were traded. MLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Chen Bihua bought 450,000 shares for $45.63 per share. The transaction valued at 20,535,012 led to the insider holds 4,127,100 shares of the business.

Chen Bihua bought 238,511 shares of MLTX for $5,175,999 on Mar 21. The 10% Owner now owns 3,677,100 shares after completing the transaction at $21.70 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Chen Bihua, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 588,589 shares for $19.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,598,847 and bolstered with 3,438,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.20B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $55.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MLTX traded 666.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 7.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 4.32M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 30.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $36.46, with high estimates of $261.98 and low estimates of $77.72.

