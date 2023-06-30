MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $1.61

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) closed the day trading at $94.29 down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $95.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 765721 shares were traded. MSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Shacklett Kimberly sold 6,442 shares for $90.99 per share. The transaction valued at 586,189 led to the insider holds 10,716 shares of the business.

Jones Douglas E sold 885 shares of MSM for $77,880 on Feb 07. The EVP, Chief Supply Chain now owns 4,938 shares after completing the transaction at $88.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Jones Douglas E, who serves as the EVP, Chief Supply Chain of the company, sold 23,918 shares for $89.92 each. As a result, the insider received 2,150,605 and left with 5,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.38B and an Enterprise Value of 5.94B. As of this moment, MSC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSM has reached a high of $98.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSM traded about 396.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSM traded about 546.31k shares per day. A total of 55.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.76M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MSM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 891.59k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

MSM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.16, up from 3.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.62. The current Payout Ratio is 47.30% for MSM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $6.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.28. EPS for the following year is $6.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $5.74.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $958.58M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $971.27M, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $992M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $935.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.