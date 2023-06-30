NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Records 7.19 million Shares Traded, Reaches $73.60 High

After finishing at $73.44 in the prior trading day, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) closed at $72.81, down -0.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7190372 shares were traded. NEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when KETCHUM JOHN W bought 13,600 shares for $74.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,009,987 led to the insider holds 184,485 shares of the business.

Coffey Robert sold 4,000 shares of NEE for $299,600 on Jun 14. The EVP, Nuclear Div & CNO now owns 11,292 shares after completing the transaction at $74.90 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 700,000 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEE now has a Market Capitalization of 148.60B and an Enterprise Value of 216.97B. As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $91.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.98B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.67M with a Short Ratio of 16.67M, compared to 12.79k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.74, compared to 1.87 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 51.70% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $6.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.77B to a low estimate of $5.55B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.18B, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.11B, an increase of 23.30% over than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.55B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.96B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.15B and the low estimate is $19.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.