Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) closed at $3.81 down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787575 shares were traded. NMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7700.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 7,986 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 9,184 led to the insider holds 182,013 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares of NMR for $39,112 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 327,499 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMR now has a Market Capitalization of 11.75B. As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $4.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6776.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NMR has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 806.99k over the past ten days. A total of 3.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.81B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 890.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 678.32k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NMR is 0.12, from 17.00 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 55.03% for NMR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 10, 1988 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.