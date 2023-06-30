Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.22

As of close of business last night, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.22, down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0058 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963497 shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2202.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NAK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 122.40M and an Enterprise Value of 115.68M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $0.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2349.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NAK traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 825.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 529.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.51M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.23M, compared to 9.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.