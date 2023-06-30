OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) closed at $35.56 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $35.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739856 shares were traded. OGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Ladenburg Thalmann on June 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $39 from $37 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HAUSER DAVID L bought 1,000 shares for $35.09 per share. The transaction valued at 35,089 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Gates Cathy R. bought 100 shares of OGE for $3,585 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $35.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, RAINBOLT DAVID E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $36.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 183,235 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.11B and an Enterprise Value of 11.79B. As of this moment, OGE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGE has reached a high of $42.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGE traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.88M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OGE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 4.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OGE is 1.66, which was 1.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.20. The current Payout Ratio is 77.70% for OGE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $784.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $784.72M to a low estimate of $784.72M. As of the current estimate, OGE Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $803.7M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 73.60% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.38B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.