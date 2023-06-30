Old National Bancorp (ONB) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ONB

After finishing at $13.78 in the prior trading day, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) closed at $13.97, up 1.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1365889 shares were traded. ONB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.89.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Moran John V bought 2,500 shares for $19.85 per share. The transaction valued at 49,625 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Ryan James C III bought 8,200 shares of ONB for $100,203 on May 04. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 625,066 shares after completing the transaction at $12.22 per share. On May 01, another insider, Hayley Kathryn, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $13.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,050 and bolstered with 33,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.03B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has reached a high of $20.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.7M with a Short Ratio of 11.70M, compared to 9.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ONB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 27.80% for ONB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $451.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $459.5M to a low estimate of $444.2M. As of the current estimate, Old National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $426.54M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.85M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $441.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.