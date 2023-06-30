Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Stocks Hit Low of $0.4700 Before Closing at $0.50

In the latest session, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) closed at $0.50 up 4.42% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0212 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294519 shares were traded. OTRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5149 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4700.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ontrak Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $35 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTRK now has a Market Capitalization of 14.15M and an Enterprise Value of 16.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTRK has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5325.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OTRK has traded an average of 93.17K shares per day and 143.44k over the past ten days. A total of 28.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OTRK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 944.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 893.06k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Ontrak Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.33M, an estimated decrease of -75.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.13M, down -82.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 161.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.