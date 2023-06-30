Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Records -1.25% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) was $39.51 for the day, down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $40.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519436 shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Riker Lauren Bullaro sold 6,366 shares for $38.42 per share. The transaction valued at 244,606 led to the insider holds 22,687 shares of the business.

Williams Kristen Marie sold 6,467 shares of PCRX for $239,473 on Jun 14. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 25,375 shares after completing the transaction at $37.03 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Kronenfeld Mark A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $37.04 each. As a result, the insider received 555,600 and left with 17,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.83B and an Enterprise Value of 2.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $59.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.15.

Shares Statistics:

PCRX traded an average of 581.86K shares per day over the past three months and 812.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.08% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.93% and a Short% of Float of 11.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.3M to a low estimate of $173.49M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.41M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.4M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.62M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $716.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.82M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816M and the low estimate is $739.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.