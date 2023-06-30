PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, PagerDuty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.02, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $22.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826173 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Murthy Rathi sold 45,000 shares for $21.44 per share. The transaction valued at 964,800 led to the insider holds 23,375 shares of the business.

Tejada Jennifer sold 75,000 shares of PD for $2,179,500 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 796,627 shares after completing the transaction at $29.06 per share. On May 01, another insider, WEBB SHELLEY, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 2,082 shares for $30.04 each. As a result, the insider received 62,543 and left with 227,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $35.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PD traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 8.33M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.88% and a Short% of Float of 9.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $104.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.8M to a low estimate of $103.5M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.25M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $370.79M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $501.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.84M and the low estimate is $486.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.