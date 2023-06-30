Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Stock Price Peaks at $3.7700 During Trading

The closing price of Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) was $2.82 for the day, down -13.76% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761558 shares were traded. PALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PALT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Katz Jason bought 5,900 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 10,561 led to the insider holds 625,912 shares of the business.

Katz Jason bought 9,100 shares of PALT for $16,289 on Aug 23. The CEO, President, COO & Chairman now owns 620,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PALT now has a Market Capitalization of 31.54M and an Enterprise Value of 17.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALT has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0663.

Shares Statistics:

PALT traded an average of 132.99K shares per day over the past three months and 531.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.50M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PALT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 95.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 160.72k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13M to a low estimate of $3.13M. As of the current estimate, Paltalk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.64M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.34M, an increase of 27.50% over than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.34M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PALT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.99M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18M and the low estimate is $15.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.