Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Shares Decline by -1.53% to Close at $4.51

As of close of business last night, Paramount Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.51, down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2608009 shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4725.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Behler Albert P. bought 50,000 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 205,050 led to the insider holds 571,812 shares of the business.

Johnson Gage R. bought 4,500 shares of PGRE for $17,852 on Mar 23. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 4,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,770 and bolstered with 521,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 4.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5036.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGRE traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 13.69M, compared to 12.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.31, PGRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $188.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.65M to a low estimate of $184.22M. As of the current estimate, Paramount Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $185.52M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.88M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.67M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $759.66M and the low estimate is $709.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.