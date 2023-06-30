Paychex Inc. (PAYX)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Paychex Inc.’s stock clocked out at $109.33, down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $110.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2885090 shares were traded. PAYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when VELLI JOSEPH M sold 4,336 shares for $109.12 per share. The transaction valued at 473,144 led to the insider holds 69,090 shares of the business.

Saunders-McClendon Karen E. sold 215 shares of PAYX for $23,203 on Apr 14. The VP, Chief Human Resources Offi now owns 3,929 shares after completing the transaction at $107.92 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Gibson John B, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 194 shares for $120.31 each. As a result, the insider received 23,340 and left with 52,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYX now has a Market Capitalization of 39.94B and an Enterprise Value of 39.25B. As of this moment, Paychex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has reached a high of $139.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAYX traded 2.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 360.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.66M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.85M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 9.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.16, PAYX has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 75.80% for PAYX, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Paychex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $5.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.